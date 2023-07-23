Braves option Michael Soroka to Triple A, claim Yonny Chirinos off waivers

MILWAUKEE – On Friday, Michael Soroka felt more like himself. Yes, he had allowed four runs. But he also went six innings, which he hoped to do more often going forward.

After Sunday’s game, they optioned Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett. This is the second time he’s been sent down this season.

Right-hander Yonny Chirinos will take Soroka’s place on the active roster and perhaps in the rotation. The Braves claimed Chirinos off waivers from the Rays, who designated him for assignment last week.

To get Chirinos on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated righty Seth Elledge for assignment.

This season, Chirinos has a 4.02 ERA. He has 31 strikeouts and 20 walks over 62-2/3 innings. Of the 15 appearances he made for the Rays this year, four were starts.

Chirinos is an option to start. But the Braves are still deciding on how they will align their pitching over the next week.

The Braves may simply want to take a chance on Chirinos, who might have some upside. Soroka hasn’t been great. He’s been OK.

Chirinos could be a nice addition, especially because the Braves are a bit thin on starting pitching depth. Kolby Allard is on the 60-day injured list with left shoulder nerve inflammation. Dylan Dodd was dealing with left shoulder soreness, which is why he hasn’t pitched since June 22. He’s coming back and he’s throwing again in Florida.

After Monday’s off day, Atlanta plays two games against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Then the Braves have another off day before a three-game series against the Brewers at Truist Park.

Charlie Morton is scheduled to pitch on Tuesday. Spencer Strider will start on Wednesday.

The two off days allow the Braves to go with only four starting pitchers. If they hadn’t optioned Soroka, his spot would’ve come up again on Friday. But with the off days, they can start Bryce Elder – who pitched on Sunday in Milwaukee – on regular rest on Friday and push the vacancy to Saturday if they want.

Over 29-1/3 innings in the majors this season, Soroka has a 5.59 ERA. He’s shown encouraging flashes, but hasn’t been polished all the way around.

“It’s just much more like myself, I felt like, going out there and throwing six innings,” Soroka said after Friday’s start against the Brewers. “I felt like that was almost a given back in 2019. I (went) about six, seven every time out. You feel like you’ve done your job at that point. Coming out in the fourth or fourth or fifth inning doesn’t necessarily feel that good, even though sometimes you can come out unscathed.”

And now, Soroka will head to Gwinnett to continue working while the Braves get a look at Chirinos.