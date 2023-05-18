X

Braves option Braden Shewmake to Triple-A Gwinnett

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves on Thursday optioned infielder Braden Shewmake to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The team did not announce a corresponding move, but it would be a surprise if utility infielder Ehire Adrianza is not activated ahead of Friday’s series opener versus the Mariners at Truist Park.

After being called up for the first time, Shewmake made only one start and took only four at-bats. That’s because Orlando Arcia returned from the injured list without a rehab assignment.

Earlier this month, Adrianza went on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

The Braves always planned for Arcia and Adrianza to be on the roster at the same time after Adrianza healed. They believe it’s beneficial for Shewmake and Vaughn Grissom to play every day at Triple-A instead of sitting on the bench in the majors.

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

