Braves option AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett

NORTH PORT, Fla. – AJ Smith-Shawver won’t be on the Braves’ opening-day roster, but he showed considerable growth before the team optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

The numbers don’t stand out – Smith-Shawver had an 8.22 ERA in 7-2/3 innings – but he displayed legitimate development as a pitcher and impressed with how he carried himself. Smith-Shawver, 21, is the team’s top pitching prospect and should be a key part of its rotation moving forward.

Smith-Shawver made his major-league debut last season, pitching in six games (five starts) and posting a 4.26 ERA with a 20:11 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Braves also reassigned catcher Sebastian Rivero to minor-league camp. Their roster stands at 39.