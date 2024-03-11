Atlanta Braves

Braves option AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By
32 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. – AJ Smith-Shawver won’t be on the Braves’ opening-day roster, but he showed considerable growth before the team optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

The numbers don’t stand out – Smith-Shawver had an 8.22 ERA in 7-2/3 innings – but he displayed legitimate development as a pitcher and impressed with how he carried himself. Smith-Shawver, 21, is the team’s top pitching prospect and should be a key part of its rotation moving forward.

Smith-Shawver made his major-league debut last season, pitching in six games (five starts) and posting a 4.26 ERA with a 20:11 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Braves also reassigned catcher Sebastian Rivero to minor-league camp. Their roster stands at 39.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

