Braves notes: Ronald Acuña Jr., Vaughn Grissom will play winter ball

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By
32 minutes ago
X

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Ronald Acuña Jr., the likely National League MVP, will be playing baseball before February.

For the second straight year, he’ll play for Tiburones de La Guaira of the Venezuelan Winter League.

“I think it worked well for him. Just him playing was a good thing.” Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Wednesday at the general managers’ meetings. “If position players wanna play – I think we view pitchers a little differently – but if any of our position players want to play in the winter, unless they’re coming off some type of injury, we encourage them to play.”

The Venezuelan Winter League season started in late October. Acuña should soon make his season debut for the club.

In 34 at-bats for the same team last winter, Acuña hit .441 with a 1.160 OPS. He doubled once, homered twice and drove in six runs. The experience preceded his MVP season.

Vaughn Grissom will also play winter ball. He’s playing in Puerto Rico, for Cangrejeros de Santurce. In addition to getting more at-bats, this could help Grissom continue playing multiple positions, which would be of value to the Braves.

This will be Grissom’s first experience with winter ball.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

An opening in left field

This much is obvious: After declining Eddie Rosario’s $9 million option for 2024, the Braves have an opening in left field.

Asked whether the Braves will seek an everyday left fielder or a platoon setup, Anthopoulos said: “I don’t know yet. And obviously, look, declining (the option) on Eddie Rosario, tough decision, he had a good year for us. He’s done a very good job, he’s a huge part of us winning a World Series. But clearly we have an opening there, and that’s something that we’re just gonna take the winter to play out. It could come in so many forms. We’re just getting started. Candidly, I don’t have an answer for you, but we’ll just kind of see how the offseason goes.”

Why the Braves felt comfortable giving Joe Jiménez a three-year deal

On Nov. 2, the Braves signed right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez to a three-year, $26 million deal.

The figures, especially the years, signified how much Atlanta believes in Jiménez.

“Look, we got to know him,” Anthopoulos said. “The makeup is outstanding, the work ethic is outstanding. Model of health for us. He had a back issue when we got him, but overall, very healthy, very durable guy. Look, his performance kept getting better over the course of the year. We think now with a normal offseason, not having to recover from back surgery and so on, we think he can be even better in 2024. We’re excited to have him back. But you guys know this: We definitely value the makeup, the character, the work ethic, especially in the bullpen. It’s been a hallmark of our teams the last few years, and he was a great fit.”

When discussing his bullpen in an answer to another question, Anthopoulos mentioned re-signing Jiménez and Pierce Johnson. He said Tyler Matzek and Dylan Lee are set to go into spring training healthy. He said the Braves like Michael Tonkin, who is out of options. He also named Nick Anderson and Daysbel Hernandez.

Extra Innings

  • Here’s a name you haven’t heard in a minute: Huascar Ynoa! The righty, who underwent Tommy John surgery last September, should be fully healthy for spring training, Anthopoulos said. He’ll come in and compete for a spot on the team.
  • Michael Soroka, whose season ended in early September because right forearm inflammation, is expected to be a full participant next spring. “Feeling better,” Anthopoulos said. “And right now, the reports are good.”
  • The Braves still haven’t decided where Hurston Waldrep, their first-round pick over the summer, will begin next season. Asked if we could see him in the majors at some point in 2024, Anthopoulos said: “I just don’t want to put expectations on him.” The Braves will see how he performs in the spring.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Wars in Israel, Ukraine sharpen GOP focus in third debate31m ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actors strike appears over; Ga. major productions could resume soon
2h ago

WeWork’s bankruptcy will affect Atlanta’s shared workplaces
6h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
4h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

This winter, Braves must navigate starting pitching market that could be crazy
1h ago
‘Huge loss’: Angels hire Braves coach Ron Washington as next manager
5h ago
Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk expects team to continue trend of increasing payroll
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
13h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
9h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top