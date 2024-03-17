Braves notes: Ronald Acuña Jr. plays right field without incident, Orlando Arcia has wrist X-rays

Acuña on Sunday played right field for the first time since Feb. 29. On March 1, the Braves scratched him due to right meniscus irritation.

Knock on wood, but it appears nothing worse came of that situation. Acuña was the designated hitter on Thursday, but played six innings in right field on Sunday at CoolToday Park versus the Red Sox.

In two games since he returned to the lineup, Acuña is 1-for-5 with a walk. The hit and the walk came Sunday.

He still has a week and a half to get more at-bats before the real games begin.

“I don’t know how many ABs, but for me, more games is better,” he said. “I need to play more games to be ready for the new season.”

It’s not a surprise that Acuña would want to keep playing in games: He loves baseball.

“You know me,” he said with a smile.

On Sunday, Acuña played right field without incident. The knee seems healthy. He’s in a good spot to continue preparing for Opening Day.

Orlando Arcia plunked in hand

Orlando Arcia was hit in the hand by a pitch during the bottom of the sixth inning of Sunday’s game in North Port.

After the game, Snitker said Arcia’s X-rays were negative. The Braves, Snitker said, will see how Arcia feels when he arrives at the facility on Monday.

Max Fried gets the ball again

Max Fried will start Monday’s game in Port Charlotte. Fried has only pitched in two big-league spring games to this point, but he’s thrown in simulated games or minor-league contests to continue ramping up.

Strider pitched Sunday in Sarasota. No, he didn’t allow an earned run. His ERA through 18 2/3 innings over five spring starts: 0.00.

Strider is lined up to pitch on Opening Day on an extra day of rest. Fried could pitch on Opening Day on regular rest.

Who will the Braves choose?

That’s one of the few storylines remaining in camp.

A couple legends in camp

Two Braves legends have graced the team with their presence recently: Andruw Jones and Ralph Garr. They’re guests at camp.

Jones could be seen hanging out in the clubhouse and talking to guys.

Even at 78 years old, Garr is still active. On Saturday, he was walking laps around the warning track at CoolToday Park as the Braves took batting practice.

Jones, of course, was arguably the game’s best center fielder for a lengthy period. He could one day be a Hall of Famer.

Garr, who played for the Braves from 1968-75, won a batting title when he hit .353 in 1974. He was also an All-Star that year.

The Braves are fortunate in that they have so many terrific former players to bring around their current team.