Braves-Nationals postponed because of rain

The Braves’ series finale against the Nationals at Truist Park was postponed Wednesday because of inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader Sept. 4, starting at 4:10 p.m.

After opening the season with 20 consecutive games, the Braves now will have three off days within a week, including Thursday’s scheduled day off. They also have two days off next week (Aug. 24, 27) surrounding a pair of games against the Yankees.