Braves-Nationals postponed because of rain

A tarp covers the field as a thunderstorm produces heavy rain in a spectator-free stadium. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
Atlanta Braves | 54 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cristian Pache’s major-league debut will wait until the weekend.

The Braves’ series finale against the Nationals at Truist Park was postponed Wednesday because of inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader Sept. 4, starting at 4:10 p.m.

After opening the season with 20 consecutive games, the Braves now will have three off days within a week, including Thursday’s scheduled day off. They also have two days off next week (Aug. 24, 27) surrounding a pair of games against the Yankees.

Braves center fielder Cristian Pache (14) talks with teammates during batting practice. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
In this weekend’s series against the Phillies, the Braves (14-11) will skip Kyle Wright, who was supposed to start Wednesday, and start Max Fried, Robbie Erlin and Josh Tomlin. The Braves and Phillies split a four-game series in Philadelphia earlier this month.

Pache, 21, was scheduled to start in left field and hit ninth during his first MLB game Wednesday. The Braves’ No. 1 prospect will have to wait until at least Friday to make his debut.

The Braves ground crew works quickly to cover the field with a rain tarp. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
