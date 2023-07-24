Braves Nation: Two home runs = almost .800 win percentage

The Braves hit two more home runs in a victory over the Brewers on Sunday. Travis d’Arnaud hit one in the second inning to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. Ozzie Albies delivered the game-winner with a three-run homer in the eighth inning for a 4-2 lead, which turned out to be the final score.

We know the Braves easily outdistance every team in Major League Baseball with home runs. They have 187 on the season. That’s 25 more than the second-place Dodgers (162) and 32 more than the third-place Angels (155).

When the Braves hit at least two home runs, as they did again on Sunday, they have a 39-10 (.796) record.

When the Braves hit at least one home run, they have a 62-24 (.721) record.

It’s interesting to note that when the Braves don’t hit a home run, they have a 2-10 (.167) record. That’s right, just 12 games this season – out of 98 to this point – the Braves have failed to homer.