Braves Nation: Ronald Acuña Jr. front-runner for NL MVP

Ronald Acuña Jr. should be the front-runner for the National League MVP award. The Braves outfielder is first or second in the league in average, OPS, runs, hits and stolen bases. He is in the top five in the league in three other statistical categories.

Here is a look at where Acuña stands, before Thursday’s games, in both Major League Baseball and the National League.

Average: .327 – 2nd in MLB, 2nd in NL

OBP: .403 – 6th in MLB, 5th in NL

SLG: .558 – 6th in MLB, 4th in NL

OPS: .961 – 4th in MLB, 2nd in NL

Runs: 63 – 1st in MLB, 1st in NL

Hits: 96 - 3rd in MLB, 2nd in NL

2B: 21 - 7th in MLB, 4th in NL

HR: 15 - 17th in MLB, 10th in NL

RBIs: 46 – 18th in MLB, 9th in NL

SB: 31 – 2nd in MLB, 1st in NL