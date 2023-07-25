BreakingNews
Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest at USC practice, spokesman says

Braves Nation: One more series loss against AL than NL this season

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
59 minutes ago
X

The Braves began a two-game interleague series at the Red Sox on Tuesday night. The teams split a two-game series at Truist Park on May 9-10.

It’s interesting to note that the Braves have lost more series against American League teams then they have against National League teams this season.

The Braves have played 14 series against the AL so far this season. They have a 21-17 overall record with an 8-4-1 series record. They have series wins over the Royals, Orioles, Rangers, Mariners, Tigers, Twins, Guardians and Rays. The series losses were to the Astros, Blue Jays, A’s and White Sox. In the 38 games, they have hit .244 with 65 home runs and 178 RBIs.

The Braves have played 19 series against the NL. They have a 43-17 overall record and a 15-3-1 series record. In the 60 games, they have hit .281 with 122 home runs and 352 RBIs.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

Are Georgia’s laws to blame for the recent wave of brewery closures?1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

East Lake Golf Club to close for year to undergo massive renovation
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Tom Moreland, powerful transportation chief, left “immeasurable” impact
59m ago

Credit: Screenshot

The Jolt: A suburban switcheroo buoys Cobb Democrats
5h ago

Credit: Screenshot

The Jolt: A suburban switcheroo buoys Cobb Democrats
5h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Could a heat-related blackout overwhelm Atlanta’s hospitals?
The Latest

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
17h ago
Austin Riley wins NL Player of the Week
18h ago
Braves acquire pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top