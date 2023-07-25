Braves Nation: One more series loss against AL than NL this season

The Braves began a two-game interleague series at the Red Sox on Tuesday night. The teams split a two-game series at Truist Park on May 9-10.

It’s interesting to note that the Braves have lost more series against American League teams then they have against National League teams this season.

The Braves have played 14 series against the AL so far this season. They have a 21-17 overall record with an 8-4-1 series record. They have series wins over the Royals, Orioles, Rangers, Mariners, Tigers, Twins, Guardians and Rays. The series losses were to the Astros, Blue Jays, A’s and White Sox. In the 38 games, they have hit .244 with 65 home runs and 178 RBIs.

The Braves have played 19 series against the NL. They have a 43-17 overall record and a 15-3-1 series record. In the 60 games, they have hit .281 with 122 home runs and 352 RBIs.