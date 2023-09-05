Braves Nation: Magic numbers dwindled over weekend

We first checked in on the Braves’ magic numbers on Friday.

A lot has changed in the four days since, even as the Braves were off on Monday.

While the Braves were taking three of four games at the Dodgers in the battle of the National League’s two best team over the weekend, their magic numbers were dwindling. They have 26 games remaining in the regular season.

In the biggest forgone conclusion of the regular season, the Braves’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot, one of the three wild card spots, is down to 5. It was 10 on Friday.

The Braves hold a 14.5 game lead over the Phillies in the NL East. Their magic number to clinch their sixth straight division is 12. It was 16 on Friday. The Braves have two series left with the Phillies, a total of eight games.

The Braves dominance of the Dodgers went a long way in putting them in position to have the best record in the NL and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Braves have a six-game advantage over the Dodgers. The magic number for the NL’s best record in 20. It was 25 on Friday.

The Braves open a six-game homestand against the Cardinals and Pirates on Tuesday. Here is their remaining schedule.

vs. Cardinals – 3 (Sept. 5-7)

vs. Pirates – 3 (Sept. 8-10)

at Phillies – 5 (Sept. 11-14)

at Marlins – 3 (Sept. 15-17)

vs. Phillies – 3 (Sept. 18-20)

at Nationals – 4 (Sept. 21-24)

vs. Cubs – 3 (Sept. 26-28)

vs. Nationals 3 (Sept.29-Oct. 1)