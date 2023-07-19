BreakingNews
Braves Nation: Inside Bryce Elder’s recent struggles

Bryce Elder has struggled in his last two starts.

On Wednesday, he lasted just 2-2/3 innings in what turned out to be a 16-13 loss to the Diamondbacks. He gave up seven hits and seven runs (five earned) with one walk and four strikeouts. He did not get a decision in what was the shortest outing of his career. His ERA went from 2.97 to 3.31.

On July 9, he lasted just 3-1/3 innings in taking a 10-4 loss to the Rays. He gave up six hits and seven earned runs with four walks and no strikeouts. His ERA went from 2.45 to 2.97.

Prior to June (11 starts), Elder had a sub-2.00 ERA. It went over 2.00 in June (5 starts) and now is over 3.00 in July (3 starts).

Prior to the last two starts, one before and one after the all-star break, Elder had pitched at least five innings in 22 consecutive starts, dating back to last season.

