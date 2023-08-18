Braves Nation: Giants next for Braves on alumni weekend

The Braves begin a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night at Truist Park.

It is the annual Alumni Weekend for the Braves, and former Braves greats will be on hand for a parade (6:15 p.m. Friday), to sign autographs (4:30 p.m. Saturday) and take part in events like the Alumni Softball Home Run Derby (5:45 p.m. Saturday).

The team also will induct Rico Carty and the late Fred Tenney into the Braves Hall of Fame on Saturday before the game.

Game times are 7:20 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

The Giants, meanwhile, are 64-57 and have lost six of their past eight games.

But San Francisco brings some Braves alumni to Truist Park, too.

Joc Pederson is hitting .234 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs.

Johan Camargo recently joined the Giants and has played in three games. He had two hits Wednesday night.

Alex Wood (5-4, 4.85 ERA) and Luke Jackson (1-1, 2.50) also pitch for San Francisco.

