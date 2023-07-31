BreakingNews
First new Vogtle nuclear reactor enters operation, making history

Braves Nation: First-inning run production is just absurd

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
57 minutes ago
X

The Braves were at it again on Sunday.

They scored twice in the first inning of an 8-6 win over the Brewers, with Austin Riley hitting a two-run homer to drive in Ronald Acuña Jr.

We have well documented the Braves’ first-inning production this season, but it’s time for an update after their latest exploits.

The Braves lead Major League Baseball with 109 first-inning runs. They are rapidly closing in on the franchise record for first-inning runs of 127, set in 1999. By comparison, the Dodgers are currently second with 82 first-inning runs.

The Braves also led the majors in first-inning production in hits (147), doubles (33), home runs (32), RBIs (107) and average (.337).

The Braves scored six first-inning runs in Saturday’s 11-5 win over the Brewers. It prompted manager Brian Snitker to say: “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen this at any level or any time. It’s just crazy what they do at the beginning. It just keeps on, too. It’s been a long time now that they’ve been doing this. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Batting leadoff, Acuña has set the table for much of the scoring. He led off Sunday’s game with a single, the 52nd time he has reached to lead off a game this season. He has 38 hits, 12 walks and two hit by pitches. Of the 52 times he has reached in the first inning, Acuña has scored 32 times.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: First new Vogtle nuclear reactor enters operation, making history1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

The Jolt: Fani Willis warns Fulton leaders ‘stay alert’ as decision looms
39m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Gwinnett schools working toward discipline training for all employees
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia sexual assault centers, others take cuts despite $5B surplus
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia sexual assault centers, others take cuts despite $5B surplus
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chris Carr tells Republicans he plans to run for Georgia governor in 2026
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Listen: Braves bash Brewers with trade deadline looming
1h ago
Braves acquire infielder Nicky Lopez from Royals
14h ago
Matt Olson, Braves mash their way to sweep of Brewers
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top