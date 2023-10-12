Braves Nation: Even Philadelphia papers join ‘atta boy’ cause

A FOX Sports story relayed that Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia had yelled “atta boy, Harper” in the clubhouse following the Braves’ dramatic victory in Game 2. The perceived slight was in reference to Harper getting doubled up to end the game. Arcia, who confirmed he said the comment after the game, noted it wasn’t intended to become public information.

Phillies players and fans made it a major talking point in Philadelphia. They embraced it.

Harper hit two home runs in Wednesday’s 10-2 win that gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Harper stared at Arcia both times he rounded the bases following his homers. Asked if he enjoyed staring at Arcia, Harper responded: “Yeah, I stared right at him.” Harper also made a throat-slash gesture as he crossed the plate each time.

The Philadelphia papers – the Inquirer and Daily News – also played up the atta boy slight in headlines.

