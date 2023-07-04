Braves Nation: Don’t mess with Braves in first inning on Monday

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago
X

The Braves hit home runs.

Lots of home runs.

Entering Tuesday’s game against at the Guardians, the Braves hit 161 homers this season. That is 30 more than any other team in Major League Baseball. The Dodgers and Rays each hit 131 homers.

We decided to take a closer look at the Braves’ home runs this season. Don’t mess with them in the first inning on Monday. You’ll see what we mean.

*They are on a streak of 21 straight games with at least one homer.

*Every Braves position player who has appeared in at least seven games this season has a home run but one (Vaughn Grissom with 19 games and 65 at-bats).

*They have hit 82 home runs at home and 79 on the road, both the best in the majors.

*They have hit 133 home runs in games they won, best in the majors.

*They have hit 28 in games they lost, 23rd in the majors

*By inning, they have hit 29 in the first (1st in majors), 26 in the second (1st), 15 in the third (10th), 14 in the fourth (7th), 19 in the fifth (2nd), 16 in the sixth (2nd), 10 in the seventh (13th), 22 in the eighth (1st), seven in the ninth (12th) and three in extra innings (tied for 1st).

*By day, they have hit 27 on Monday (1st in majors), 23 on Tuesday (2nd), 25 on Wednesday (1st), 13 on Thursday (5th), 27 on Friday (1st), 25 on Saturday (1st) and 21 on Sunday (6th).

*They are tied, with the Dodgers and Rays, with 14 home runs in games that are close late, best in baseball.

*They have hit 80 home runs when leading a game, best in the majors. They have hit 35 when trailing a game (14th) and 46 when the score is tied (1st).

*They have hit 69 home runs batting left-handed and 92 batting right-handed, both best in the majors.

*They have hit 33 with runners in scoring position (tied for 2nd).

*They lead the majors in home runs hit by position at catcher, first base, second base, left field and right field.

Here is the breakdown by player:

Matt Olson: 28

Ronald Acuna Jr.: 21

Ozzie Albies: 20

Marcell Ozuna: 17

Austin Riley: 15

Sean Murphy: 14

Eddie Rosario: 14

Michael Harris II: 9

Orlando Arcia: 7

Travis d’Arnaud: 7

Kevin Pillar: 6

Sam Hilliard: 3

