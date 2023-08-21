Braves Nation: Check in on MVP race between Acuña, Freeman

BreakingNews
Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
38 minutes ago
The battle continues.

We took a look at the National League MVP race between the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Dodgers (and former Brave) Freddie Freeman last month.

We figured it was time to revisit the individual race as the two remain the frontrunners for the postseason award with 39 games remaining in regular season.

Acuña leads in seven of the 14 statistical categories, Freeman in four and they are tied in three. In three of the categories, Acuña leads all of Major League Baseball in three (runs, stolen bases and OBP). Freeman does so in one (doubles)

The Braves (80-43) have the best record in baseball. The Dodgers (76-47) have the third best record in baseball.

Here are the stats:

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Games: 123

Average: .331

Hits: 163

Doubles: 29

Triples: 2

Home runs: 28

RBIs: 74

Runs: 112*

Walks: 67

Strikeouts: 70

Stolen bases: 56*

OBP: .417*

SLG: .569

OPS: .986

Freddie Freeman

Games: 123

Average: .333

Hits: 162

Doubles: 45*

Triples: 2

Home runs: 23

RBIs: 83

Runs: 102

Walks: 57

Strikeouts: 97

Stolen bases: 16

OBP: .411

SLG: .575

OPS: .986

*-Leads Major League Baseball

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

