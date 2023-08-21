Braves Nation: Check in on MVP race between Acuña, Freeman

The battle continues.
We took a look at the National League MVP race between the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Dodgers (and former Brave) Freddie Freeman last month.
We figured it was time to revisit the individual race as the two remain the frontrunners for the postseason award with 39 games remaining in regular season.
Acuña leads in seven of the 14 statistical categories, Freeman in four and they are tied in three. In three of the categories, Acuña leads all of Major League Baseball in three (runs, stolen bases and OBP). Freeman does so in one (doubles)
The Braves (80-43) have the best record in baseball. The Dodgers (76-47) have the third best record in baseball.
Here are the stats:
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Games: 123
Average: .331
Hits: 163
Doubles: 29
Triples: 2
Home runs: 28
RBIs: 74
Runs: 112*
Walks: 67
Strikeouts: 70
Stolen bases: 56*
OBP: .417*
SLG: .569
OPS: .986
Freddie Freeman
Games: 123
Average: .333
Hits: 162
Doubles: 45*
Triples: 2
Home runs: 23
RBIs: 83
Runs: 102
Walks: 57
Strikeouts: 97
Stolen bases: 16
OBP: .411
SLG: .575
OPS: .986
*-Leads Major League Baseball
