Braves Nation: All checks in place, now time to focus on postseason

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
Updated 43 minutes ago
X

We documented as the Braves:

*Clinched a playoff berth on Sept. 10. Check.

*Clinched the NL East on Sept. 13. Check.

*Clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the NL playoffs on Sept. 27. Check

The final magic number - the best record in baseball and home-field advantage in the World Series. After a 5-3 win over the Cubs Thursday, we can add another check!

The Braves clinched MLB’s best record as they completed the sweep of the Cubs, and will now have home-field advantage in every series throughout their postseason run.

The Braves are 51-27 at home this season (with three more games at Truist Park). With 52 road wins, the Braves have the most victories away from home, tied with the Orioles, of any team in baseball.

The Braves will begin their quest for a second World Series championship in three years on Oct. 7 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

At home.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

BREAKING UPDATE
Bridge over I-285 in Sandy Springs will remain closed until summer 20244h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Matt Olson sets Braves’ modern single-season RBI record
18m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING NEWS
Trump will not seek to move Fulton case to federal court
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Not the norm’: Fatal triple shooting rocks West End neighborhood
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Not the norm’: Fatal triple shooting rocks West End neighborhood
6h ago

Credit: Contributed

Woman killed in Marietta crash while helping driver remembered as selfless
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Matt Olson sets Braves’ modern single-season RBI record
18m ago
Braves clinch homefield advantage throughout postseason after sweeping Cubs
38m ago
Brian Snitker hopes incorrect call against Braves on Wednesday leads to change
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
10h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top