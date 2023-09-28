Braves Nation: All checks in place, now time to focus on postseason

We documented as the Braves:

*Clinched a playoff berth on Sept. 10. Check.

*Clinched the NL East on Sept. 13. Check.

*Clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the NL playoffs on Sept. 27. Check

The final magic number - the best record in baseball and home-field advantage in the World Series. After a 5-3 win over the Cubs Thursday, we can add another check!

The Braves clinched MLB’s best record as they completed the sweep of the Cubs, and will now have home-field advantage in every series throughout their postseason run.

The Braves are 51-27 at home this season (with three more games at Truist Park). With 52 road wins, the Braves have the most victories away from home, tied with the Orioles, of any team in baseball.

The Braves will begin their quest for a second World Series championship in three years on Oct. 7 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

At home.