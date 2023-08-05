Braves’ Michael Soroka fans eight in Triple-A outing

Michael Soroka struck out eight in five innings, allowing just one earned run, as the Gwinnett Stripers beat Indianapolis 5-3 Friday night in Triple-A play at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Soroka did not get a decision. He allowed four hits and walked four.

The Stripers (47-58) stole five bases and scored three runs in the eighth inning to flip a 3-2 deficit into a win. The five-steal inning was the first for a Braves Triple-A club in over 40 years, dating back to April 22, 1983 when the Richmond Braves had a five-steal first inning at Columbus.

Vaughn Grissom went 2-for-2 with two walks for Gwinnett. He is hitting .317. Grissom extended his on-base streak to 29 games with a walk in the first inning.