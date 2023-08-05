Braves’ Michael Soroka fans eight in Triple-A outing

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

Michael Soroka struck out eight in five innings, allowing just one earned run, as the Gwinnett Stripers beat Indianapolis 5-3 Friday night in Triple-A play at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Soroka did not get a decision. He allowed four hits and walked four.

The Stripers (47-58) stole five bases and scored three runs in the eighth inning to flip a 3-2 deficit into a win. The five-steal inning was the first for a Braves Triple-A club in over 40 years, dating back to April 22, 1983 when the Richmond Braves had a five-steal first inning at Columbus.

Vaughn Grissom went 2-for-2 with two walks for Gwinnett. He is hitting .317. Grissom extended his on-base streak to 29 games with a walk in the first inning.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

TRUMP PROBE
Vendors anticipate slowdown ahead of Fulton courthouse road closures5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia attorney sentenced to 18 months on Jan. 6 charges
5h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

August a historically deadly month in Atlanta, police warn
15h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

August a historically deadly month in Atlanta, police warn
15h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Heather McElroy

Most of his possessions were stolen, but not a Greg Maddux bobblehead
7h ago
The Latest

Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
6h ago
Most of his possessions were stolen, but not a Greg Maddux bobblehead
7h ago
Braves reliever Dylan Lee will begin rehab assignment Saturday
9h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Film festivals, a circus and more
Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
15h ago
Numbers drawn for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
53m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top