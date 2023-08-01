Braves manager Brian Snitker said Max Fried an option to start Friday

There’s now a potential day for Max Fried’s return.

Before Tuesday night’s matchup with the Angels, Braves manager Brian Snitker said that Fried was a candidate to start for the Braves on Friday. The Braves play the Cubs in Chicago.

Fried threw in the Truist Park bullpen before Monday’s game. He completed four rehab starts, including a 79-pitch outing for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

The Braves don’t need to make a decision on Fried until the conclusion of the Angels series Wednesday. They likely will wait to see how he feels in the days after the bullpen session. The Braves are off Thursday.

If Fried does start Friday, the Braves likely would pitch Bryce Elder on Saturday and Charlie Morton on Sunday. The team could elect to give Fried another day and start him Saturday while still giving Elder a sixth day of rest.

Another potential factor: Fried is sick, which delayed his rehab start from Wednesday to Saturday. He is recovering, but still feels congested.

With nearly three months between starts, Snitker expects Fried to return at his previous level of dominance.

“I have a lot of faith in him and what he’s doing and how he goes about it,” Snitker said. “I think we’ve done everything right in getting him back and not rushing him back.”

Fried has been out since May 5 with a forearm strain. He’s made five starts this season, posting an 2.08 ERA in 26 innings.

Even without Fried, Braves starting pitchers have had success. Braves starters have combined for a 4.01 ERA entering Tuesday’s game, second in the National League and eighth best in MLB. The staff has helped the Braves to the best record in baseball.

Despite this, there are question marks. They’ve used 12 different pitchers as starters this season (15 including bullpen games). They’ve leaned heavily on 24-year-olds Elder and Spencer Strider, both of whom have set career highs for starts in a season, and the 39-year-old Morton. The last two spots of the rotation have been a revolving door.

The Braves did not add a starter at the trade deadline. They’re hoping Fried (and Kyle Wright, who’s expected to return in September) will be their big additions heading into the postseason.