Braves lefty Cole Hamels ’moving in right direction’

“I would hope and expect he comes out of the bullpen today feeling good,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Sunday morning. “Then at some point, we’ll progress him to some type of simulated games. Then we’ll have to make a determination on when we activate him. Do we get him stretched out? Do we activate him earlier and get him stretched out in Atlanta? How is that going to line up with our team?

“We haven’t gotten that far yet, but the fact he’s throwing his second bullpen today, and continues to feel good, is obviously a really good sign. He does feel like, and we feel like, he’s turning the corner. We feel like he’s on his way to getting built up now for us.”