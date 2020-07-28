Braves designate Foltynewicz for assignment after first start of season

But as of late Monday night, Foltynewicz was off the Braves’ roster, and his spot in the rotation was open.

Foltynewicz’s fastball averaged 89.3 mph, down from an average of almost 95 mph last year, Monday, peaking at 92.3 mph. It wasn’t enough for the Braves to keep him around.

“He was out there giving it his all,” Snitker said. “It’s not like he wasn’t getting after it. It’s just not happening for whatever reason. Folty has been big for us the last couple of years. He has pitched some big games in the playoffs. He has been good for us down the stretch and whatnot. But it’s just like we’re not in a position right now in this shortened season to wait for something to happen.”

Asked what he thinks has caused Foltynewicz’s drop in velocity, Snitker struggled for an answer.

“I don’t know because he says he feels good,” the manager said. “I honestly don’t have (an answer). I don’t think it’s anything health. I really don’t know.”

Foltynewicz was not made available for comment by Zoom after the game.

He was informed of the Braves’ decision by assistant general manager Perry Minasian, according to Snitker.

“Perry told him in there before the game was over,” Snitker said. “I think he was hurt (by the decision). It’s not an easy thing to tell a guy that, especially somebody you’ve had for a long time who’s worked hard. He’s been a big part of this organization.”

Snitker said he doesn’t know who will start in Foltynewicz’s place in five days, saying it could be “one of two or three guys” or even “an opener,” a reliever who works two or three innings before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Monday’s score was tied 1-1 after three innings, a Dansby Swanson home run for Atlanta matched by a Mike Zunino homer for the Rays. Double plays got Foltynewicz out of the first and second innings. But the game completely unraveled for him and the Braves in the bottom of the fourth.

Back-to-back walks were followed by a 420-foot three-run homer by Hunter Renfroe and a solo homer by Joey Wendle. The Rays scored eight runs in the inning, five of them charged to Foltynewicz and three to reliever Touki Toussaint.

Toussaint allowed six runs in 2-2/3 innings, and A.J. Minter and Grant Dayton allowed a run apiece. The Rays hit five home runs on the night.

Lowlights for the Braves, other than their pitching, were a whopping 19 strikeouts against four Tampa Bay pitchers, including nine in four innings against starter Tyler Glasnow.

All in all, it was a long day for the Braves, starting with a 4 a.m. arrival at their hotel after a flight from New York.