Braves activate Chris Martin, option Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright, who didn’t make his scheduled start Wednesday because of a rainout, was optioned to the alternate training site in Gwinnett on Thursday. Reliever Chris Martin, who had been out since Aug. 7 with an esophageal constriction, was activated from the injured list and provides needed bullpen depth.

Wright, 24, has struggled to consistently throw strikes this season. He owned a 7.20 ERA over four starts, striking out 12 and walking 16 in 15 innings. He exceeded 3-1/3 innings in only one start.