Braves activate Chris Martin, option Kyle Wright

The Braves are making another change to their rotation.
Kyle Wright, who didn’t make his scheduled start Wednesday because of a rainout, was optioned to the alternate training site in Gwinnett on Thursday. Reliever Chris Martin, who had been out since Aug. 7 with an esophageal constriction, was activated from the injured list and provides needed bullpen depth.
Wright, 24, has struggled to consistently throw strikes this season. He owned a 7.20 ERA over four starts, striking out 12 and walking 16 in 15 innings. He exceeded 3-1/3 innings in only one start.
Wright is the third starter to open the season in the Braves’ rotation only to wind up in Gwinnett, joining Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb.
Following Wednesday’s rainout, the Braves announced Max Fried, Robbie Erlin and Josh Tomlin would start against the Phillies this weekend. They have two off days next week, allowing them to go with a shorter rotation if they choose.
Certainly, the watch for Ian Anderson - the Braves’ No. 1 pitching prospect - is well underway. The Braves have Anderson and left-hander Tucker Davidson at the alternate site, awaiting their major-league debuts.