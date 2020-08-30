X

Braves acquire LHP Tommy Milone

Baltimore Orioles' starting pitcher Tommy Milone (69) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Baltimore. The Braves acquired Milone via trade Aug. 30, 2020.
Credit: Michael Owens

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pitching help is on the way to Atlanta.

The Braves traded for Orioles starter Tommy Milone Sunday. Milone, 33, owns a 3.99 ERA with a 33:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio across six starts (29-1/3 innnings) this season. The Orioles signed him to a minor-league deal over the winter and he started opening day.

Two players to be named later are going to Baltimore in the trade. Players traded who aren’t in a team’s 60-man pool will be “to be named later” in deals. The Braves designated first baseman Matt Adams for assignment to open a spot for Milone.

Milone’s fastball has averaged 86 mph this season. His change-up is his best strikeout pitch, generating a 36% whiff rate. Most notably, Milone has pitched five or more innings in four of his six starts. The Braves have desperately sought a starter to consistently pitch deeper into games.

Upgrading the Braves’ rotation isn’t a monumental task. Max Fried is its only standing member from opening day. Top prospect Ian Anderson, one start into his career, might be its second-best member. Converted long relievers Josh Tomlin and Robbie Erlin have been filling in. Milone isn’t flashy, but his impeccable command should help a weakened rotation.

Milone signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Orioles ($370,370 prorated). He’ll be a free agent after the season. Expect the Braves to continue trying for additional pitching help ahead of the trade deadline, which is 4 p.m. Monday.

