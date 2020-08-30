Braves acquire LHP Tommy Milone

The Braves traded for Orioles starter Tommy Milone Sunday. Milone, 33, owns a 3.99 ERA with a 33:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio across six starts (29-1/3 innnings) this season. The Orioles signed him to a minor-league deal over the winter and he started opening day.

Two players to be named later are going to Baltimore in the trade. Players traded who aren’t in a team’s 60-man pool will be “to be named later” in deals. The Braves designated first baseman Matt Adams for assignment to open a spot for Milone.