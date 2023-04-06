Braves’ Kyle Wright hit hard in Gwinnett Triple-A start

Braves right-hander Kyle Wright gave up five runs in six innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett Wednesday night.
The Stripers (2-3) fell 6-3 to the host Norfolk Tides.
Wright is working to regain his full form after a January cortisone injection put him behind.
He allowed seven hits, including a grand slam to Ryan O’Hearn. Wright struck out six and walked one.
Wright entered the outing having not allowed a run in 23 consecutive Triple-A innings dating back to September 19, 2021, but that streak ended at 24 innings on Jordan Westburg’s RBI groundout in the second.
Vaughn Grissom went 1-for-5 for Gwinnett and has hit safely in all five games this season. He has a .429 average.
