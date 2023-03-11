X
Braves’ Kyle Wright feeling good, hopes to be ready for regular season

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Kyle Wright faced batters in a controlled pitching session Friday on the back fields of the Braves’ spring-training facility. The right-hander remains optimistic he’ll be ready early in the regular season. Wright, 27, has been delayed this spring after receiving a cortisone injection in his right shoulder in January.

Wright likely will have another outing on the back fields in the coming week before finally pitching in a spring-training game. He and pitching coach Rick Kranitz have been mapping out a plan. “I just want to make sure I’m good and ready to go before we hop into games,” Wright said.

If the process goes accordingly, Wright would have time for two exhibition starts plus an additional outing against minor leaguers before joining the Braves for their second regular-season series, in St. Louis, where he could make his first start that counts.

“I was competing (Friday), but it was my first outing against hitters, and I was just trying to knock some of the rust off and feel like I’m back competing a bit,” Wright said. “My second inning was better than my first. I thought I did a much better job pitching and trusting my mechanics. The first inning, I was a little rough. That was the first time I used the pitch clock, too. I’ve always worked fast, but now that you know there’s a clock there, internally, I sped up a little bit. I think it was good to work that out as well.”

Wright threw around 33 pitches Friday, he said, and will increase that to 45 in his next outing as he continues building himself up.

A Vanderbilt product, Wright is coming off his finest major-league season. He had a 3.19 ERA and won an MLB-leading 21 games, finally realizing the potential that made him the No. 5 overall pick in 2017. He was a reliable innings eater, too, covering 180-1/3 frames in his 30 starts. The Braves are banking on Wright being a stable presence in their rotation.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

