Braves’ Kyle Wright feeling good, hopes to be ready for regular season

Wright likely will have another outing on the back fields in the coming week before finally pitching in a spring-training game. He and pitching coach Rick Kranitz have been mapping out a plan. “I just want to make sure I’m good and ready to go before we hop into games,” Wright said.

If the process goes accordingly, Wright would have time for two exhibition starts plus an additional outing against minor leaguers before joining the Braves for their second regular-season series, in St. Louis, where he could make his first start that counts.