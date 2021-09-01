Braves’ Joc Pederson homers against old team, thanks Dodgers fans for support

Pederson played for the Dodgers from 2014-2020. He was a key part of MLB’s most successful franchise in the last decade. Pederson, who’s from Palo Alto, California, helped the Dodgers get over the hump in 2020 when they won the title, eliminating the Braves in the National League Championship Series and the Rays in the World Series. He hit .389 (7-for-18) with a homer and three RBIs in the NLCS.

After signing with the Cubs last offseason, Pederson was part of their midseason purge, getting traded to the Braves on July 16. He’s since drawn rave reviews from his new team, especially for his clubhouse presence. Pederson is a lauded teammate who brings daily energy. Pederson has hit .250 with five homers and 17 RBIs over 40 games with the Braves.