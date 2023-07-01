Braves hoping to have more All-Stars in Seattle

Atlanta Braves
26 minutes ago
The Braves have three players in the National League All-Star starting lineup. They’re hopeful there will be more teammates joining them in Seattle.

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy will start for the NL, as determined by fan voting. First baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley and outfielder Michael Harris II were finalists at their positions.

All-Star pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday evening. Player ballots will determine 17 players in each league (which includes eight pitchers). The commissioner’s office selects another six individuals.

It’s possible that at least one of the Braves who fell short in fan voting, along with a pitcher or two, becomes an All-Star through that process.

“Hopefully their peers realize that (they’re worth of All-Star honors) because they’re all very deserving,” manager Brian Snitker said of his players who fell short in fan balloting. “You could make the case for all of them to be starting in the game, actually.”

Olson’s 28 home runs lead the NL. His power has been instrumental in the Braves owning MLB’s most explosive offense. Albies’ 18 homers and 56 RBIs are most among all second basemen. Riley’s 15 homers are the third most among NL third basemen, while his 55 runs scored top the league. His .796 OPS is fourth among NL full-time third basemen.

The Braves could have an All-Star pitcher, too. Starter Bryce Elder’s 2.44 ERA ranks second best in MLB, just behind the Cubs’ Justin Steele (2.43). Spencer Strider (9-2, 3.73) leads the majors in strikeouts (146).

“(Elder), Spence, to me they’re very deserving also,” Snitker said. “Hopefully they get recognized, too.”

Braves players will find out if they’re All-Stars on Sunday morning. The complete rosters will be announced 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

“It’s a neat time for me, that I get to hand out those envelopes,” Snitker said. “Usually I don’t find out until the morning we have the meeting to do that. It’s always a fun meeting when you’re acknowledging them in front of their teammates. It’s a pretty special time.”

The Braves, who entered Saturday with an NL-best 54-27 record at their midpoint, will try to match their All-Star total from last season (six), which was their most since 2011 (five).

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

