Braves hope for several returns in August

June 15, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson (64) reacts after allowing one run home run by Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) in the first inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)\b57
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves could receive plenty of help in August.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson, sidelined with a forearm strain, was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, making him the latest player who could potentially return in August.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud (thumb) and starter Huascar Ynoa (hand) could both potentially come back in the month. Even starter Mike Soroka, who’s experienced multiple setbacks in his recovery from an Achilles tear, could return at the end of August.

Of course, there are no guarantees with any of the above players. Each of them would likely be limited in their returns (if they do come back). There’s also the possibility it could be too little too late. The Braves entered Friday at 35-39, fourth place in the National League East and 5-1/2 games behind the Mets.

Nonetheless, the team is hopeful it’ll have reinforcements coming later in the summer. And if it’s still in the postseason hunt, any of those individuals returning would be a boost.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

