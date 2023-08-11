Braves’ High-A affiliate in Rome will change name

NEW YORK — The Rome Braves no longer will be the Rome Braves.

The club – which called itself the “Rome Professional Baseball Club” – announced Friday that it would have a new name next season.

Rome is the High-A affiliate of the Braves. A similar move took place with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, when the Gwinnett Braves became the Gwinnett Stripers beginning with the 2018 season.

“Our mission is to give the Rome community a brand as unique and special as the area itself is,” the Rome Professional Baseball Club said in a statement posted to social media. “For Braves fans, our long-standing affiliation with the Atlanta Braves will continue for years to come, however we want to create an identity that fans across the region can proudly claim and call their own.

“As we look to the future, we recognize the importance of a team name that resonates with our diverse fanbase and embodies the spirit of Rome. We believe that the power of our community lies in its unity and shared values, and we want our team’s name to reflect these ideals.”

Until Aug. 18, fans can submit name ideas for the Rome Professional Baseball Club. Fans can fill out forms on the team’s website or print a form and mail it.

Since its inception in 2003, the Rome affiliate has been named the Braves.

In 2024, it will take on a new name.