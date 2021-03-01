Braves expect fans at Truist Park in April, will set capacity soon

Schiller said the seating capacity “is something that we’re still revising” this week and next. He expressed hope that the capacity, whatever it is for April, will increase later in the season as more people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots.

“We’re an outdoor venue, and that gives us a distinct advantage,” Schiller said.

The home opener against the Philadelphia Phillies would mark the Braves’ first game at Truist Park with fans in attendance since October 2019. The Braves, like other MLB teams, played a shortened 2020 regular season without fans in the stands.

Several Braves season ticket holders told the AJC that they recently have been advised by the team, via letter or phone call from account representatives, that April tickets affected by reduced capacity will be credited back to their accounts. The season ticket holders were told that they then would be able to choose a new socially-distanced seat location (if available) for the April games, or could request a refund, or could apply their credit toward tickets later in the 2021 season or toward 2021 All-Star game tickets or 2022 season tickets.

One partial season ticket holder expressed displeasure that the Braves have been selling tickets as if they will have 100% capacity for the home opener, meaning that in a reduced capacity configuration many buyers won’t be able to use the seat locations they have purchased and may not be able to attend the game at all.

The Braves won’t say how many season tickets or home-opener tickets they have sold. It likely is more than a reduced April capacity will allow into the stadium, but it’s unpredictable how many of the buyers will continue to want tickets for a particular game when faced with changing seat locations in a reduced-capacity stadium.

Aside from social distancing, Truist Park protocols will include requiring fans to wear masks and encouraging the use of hand sanitation stations, Schiller said.