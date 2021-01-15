Braves plan promotions in hopes of fans’ return

Among other promotions the Braves announced for the 2021 season are “Alumni Weekend” on May 21-23, “Hank Aaron Weekend” on July 30-Aug. 1, “Star Wars Night” on Aug. 6 and kids-only giveaway items at every Sunday home game. The full promotional schedule is available at braves.com/promotions.

No fans were allowed to attend MLB regular-season games last year because of the pandemic, but about 11,500 socially distanced fans were permitted at National League Championship Series and World Series games in Arlington, Texas.

The most fans that have been allowed at an Atlanta sports event since the start of the pandemic was a maximum of about 16,500 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship football game and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said last month that the team is “planning like we’re going to have a full house and a full schedule … and obviously we’re also making sure we’re ready for adjustments.”