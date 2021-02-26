Braves revenue fell by $298 million last year, Liberty Media says

While the Braves’ overall revenue was down sharply, operating expenses also were down. That largely was because player salaries were prorated to reflect the shorter season and because game-day costs were lower. The Braves also had pay cuts and widespread layoffs on the baseball operations and business sides of the organization.

The Braves’ debt at the end of 2020 was $674 million, down from $714 million on Sept. 30 but up from $559 million at the end of 2019. The debt mostly stems from the construction of Truist Park (formerly SunTrust Park), The Battery Atlanta mixed-use development and a new spring training complex.

Operating profit or loss before depreciation and amortization is the most common way, along with revenue, of measuring the financial performance of a pro sports franchise. But after accounting for $69 million in depreciation and amortization and $3 million in stock-based compensation, the Braves showed a loss of $121 million for 2020, compared to a loss of $32 million in 2019, according to Liberty’s report.

As one of the few U.S. sports franchises with publicly traded stock, the Braves are required to disclose their financial results on a quarterly basis.

More to come on this story.