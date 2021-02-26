Braves revenue fell by $298 million last year, Liberty Media says

The final score is in on the Braves’ 2020 financial performance, and it’s not pretty.
The Braves’ revenue declined by 63%, falling from a franchise-record $476 million in 2019 to $178 million in 2020, as a result of a shortened season played without fans in the stands, according to figures disclosed Friday by team owner Liberty Media.
The Braves had an operating loss before depreciation and amortization of $49 million last year, representing a negative swing of $103 million from a profit of $54 million in 2019, the company said.
Liberty Media said in its financial report that, of the Braves’ $178 million in 2020 revenue, $142 million came from baseball sources, down from $438 million in 2019. The other $36 million came from real-estate development The Battery Atlanta, down from $38 million the year before.
Such revenue sources as ticket and concession sales were shut off in 2020 as games were played without fans in attendance. The reduced number of games “also negatively impacted broadcasting revenue,” Liberty Media noted.
While the Braves’ overall revenue was down sharply, operating expenses also were down. That largely was because player salaries were prorated to reflect the shorter season and because game-day costs were lower. The Braves also had pay cuts and widespread layoffs on the baseball operations and business sides of the organization.
The Braves’ debt at the end of 2020 was $674 million, down from $714 million on Sept. 30 but up from $559 million at the end of 2019. The debt mostly stems from the construction of Truist Park (formerly SunTrust Park), The Battery Atlanta mixed-use development and a new spring training complex.
Operating profit or loss before depreciation and amortization is the most common way, along with revenue, of measuring the financial performance of a pro sports franchise. But after accounting for $69 million in depreciation and amortization and $3 million in stock-based compensation, the Braves showed a loss of $121 million for 2020, compared to a loss of $32 million in 2019, according to Liberty’s report.
As one of the few U.S. sports franchises with publicly traded stock, the Braves are required to disclose their financial results on a quarterly basis.
More to come on this story.