Six day games for Braves to start regular season

The Braves open the season with a three-game series at the Phillies. The opener April 1 will be a 3:05 p.m. start followed by 4:05 p.m. April 3 (to air on FS1) and 1:05 p.m. April 4. The Braves then travel to the Nationals for games April 5-7, all three with 4:05 p.m. starts.

The Braves open the season at home April 8 with a seven-game homestand against the Phillies and Marlins. Five of the seven games begin at the normal home start time of 7:20 p.m. with a 7:08 p.m. Sunday start to end the three games against the Phillies on April 11 and a 12:20 p.m. start April 15, Jackie Robinson Day, to end the series against the Marlins.