Braves’ Eddie Rosario gets a triple in first game with Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers

Outfielder Eddie Rosario, in his first game back with the Braves organization after signing as a minor-league free agent earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with a triple for the Gwinnett Stripers Friday night.

Another Braves outfielder, Brian Anderson, started a rehab assignment and went 0-for-4 with a walk as the designated hitter.

The Stripers held leads of 3-0 and 4-3 but the host St. Paul Saints scored eight runs over the final four innings to win 11-5 at CHS Field in Minnesota.