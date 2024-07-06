Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Eddie Rosario gets a triple in first game with Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers

Eddie Rosario played for the Washington Nationals earlier this season. AP file photo

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Outfielder Eddie Rosario, in his first game back with the Braves organization after signing as a minor-league free agent earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with a triple for the Gwinnett Stripers Friday night.

Another Braves outfielder, Brian Anderson, started a rehab assignment and went 0-for-4 with a walk as the designated hitter.

The Stripers held leads of 3-0 and 4-3 but the host St. Paul Saints scored eight runs over the final four innings to win 11-5 at CHS Field in Minnesota.

Andrew Velazquez homered and drove in three runs for Gwinnett. Alvarez has 10 multi-hit games in just 19 Triple-A contests.

A two-run single by Velazquez and RBI single by Drake Baldwin staked the Stripers to a 3-0 lead against Adam Plutko in the second inning, but St. Paul quickly tied it on Anthony Prato’s three-run triple off Dylan Dodd in the bottom of the second.

Gwinnett went back ahead 4-3 on Luke Waddell’s sacrifice fly, scoring Rosario in the third.

Chris Williams took over for the Saints from there, tying the game with a solo homer off Dodd in the fourth and delivering a go-ahead two-run single off Jackson Stephens in the sixth. Williams homered again in the seventh, and Edouard Julien iced the game with a three-run shot in the eighth.

Velazquez’s homer (his 10th) in the ninth trimmed the deficit to 11-5.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

