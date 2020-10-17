Braves-Dodgers, NLCS Game 6: TV, online, radio information

The Braves can win a spot in the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a victory Saturday against the Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at MLB’s postseason bubble in Texas.
Braves left-hander Max Fried will start against Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler.
The Braves had a chance to clinch the NL pennant Friday night, but failed to accomplish that after holding a 2-1 lead after five innings.
Fried and Buehler were the starters for Game 1, which the Braves won 5-1. Neither starter earned a decision. Fried pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out nine and walked two. Buehler pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out seven and walked five.
The Braves lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
Time: 4:38 p.m. ET
Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Television: FS1 will televise the game, with Joe Buck (play-by-play), John Smoltz (analyst), Ken Rosenthal (reporter), Tom Verducci (reporter) as the announcers.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Braves radio network, heard in metro Atlanta on The Fan 680/93.7.
Online: MLB.TV
Starting lineup (as announced by Braves on Saturday)
1) Ronald Acuna, RF
2) Freddie Freeman, 1B
3) Marcell Ozuna, DH
4) Travis d’Arnaud, C
5) Ozzie Albies, 2B
6) Dansby Swanson, SS
7) Austin Riley, 3B
8) Nick Markakis, LF
9) Cristian Pache, CF