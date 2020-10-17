Braves-Dodgers, NLCS Game 6: TV, online, radio information

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 4:38 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Television: FS1 will televise the game, with Joe Buck (play-by-play), John Smoltz (analyst), Ken Rosenthal (reporter), Tom Verducci (reporter) as the announcers.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Braves radio network, heard in metro Atlanta on The Fan 680/93.7.

Online: MLB.TV

Starting lineup (as announced by Braves on Saturday)

1) Ronald Acuna, RF

2) Freddie Freeman, 1B

3) Marcell Ozuna, DH

4) Travis d’Arnaud, C

5) Ozzie Albies, 2B

6) Dansby Swanson, SS

7) Austin Riley, 3B

8) Nick Markakis, LF

9) Cristian Pache, CF