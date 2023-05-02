Braves’ catchers are a well-rounded bunch

Murphy, known for his defense, was one of the best catchers in the sport – and that was before he experienced the strongest offensive start of his career. And d’Arnaud, on the other hand, is an All-Star catcher.

Both would start on a lot of teams.

Murphy entered Tuesday’s series opener in Miami leading all qualified catchers in OPS (1.060), home runs (8) and on-base percentage (.413). He ranked tied for first with 22 RBIs.

Last season, d’Arnaud hit 18 homers and drove in 60 runs. He posted a .791 OPS.

“Everybody in our lineup can get you at any point,” pitcher Spencer Strider said. “Everybody’s going to fight, put up good at-bats, and we have a bonus of them playing great defense. That’s especially the case with our catchers. And no matter who we roll back there, we’re in good shape.”

Since the start of last season, Braves catchers – which includes everyone who has played the position, even someone like Manny Piña – lead the sport with an .877 OPS. Their 43 homers are the most of any team’s catchers, as are their 121 RBIs.

This wouldn’t matter as much if they didn’t prioritize defense. The Braves give their catchers a ton of responsibility. It’s an important position for them.

So, yes, the Braves’ catchers have produced a lot – relative to the position – since the beginning of last year.

But they’re not sacrificing the important part of their job.

“In terms of run prevention, having guys that are back there that really, really care about their jobs as catchers, it really helps on the pitching side,” pitcher Charlie Morton said. “Pitching and defense wins baseball games. Over the course of the season, that’s what wins games, and especially in the postseason.

“When you know the guy out there cares as much about his job – if not more about his job – behind the dish as he does his offense, isn’t taking bad at-bats to home plate – when guys aren’t doing that, they’re doing what our guys do, it’s (great). And to have two guys like (Murphy and d’Arnaud) has been pretty good. And Tromp, too. No matter what, you show up at the park, you’re gonna have a guy that cares about his job behind the dish.”