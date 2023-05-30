X

Braves call up pitching prospect Smith-Shawver

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Memphis Redbirds

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 29 minutes ago

The Braves on Tuesday called up right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, completing his stunningly speedy rise to the majors.

Smith-Shawver’s first appearance will be his MLB debut.

The Braves designated lefty Lucas Luetge for assignment as the corresponding move.

Smith-Shawver has had an unconventionally quick path to the majors. Before this call-up, he made three starts at High-A Rome, two at Double-A Mississippi and two at Triple-A Gwinnett this season. Overall, he had allowed four earned runs over 33 innings in the minors this year. He’d struck out 45 batters over that span.

Smith-Shawver didn’t even begin pitching regularly until the summer of 2020, heading into his senior year of high school.

The Braves called him up after only 110 minor-league innings.

For context: Spencer Strider made it to the majors after 94 innings in the minors.

MORE TO COME

