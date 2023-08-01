Braves announce players, lineup for Alumni Weekend

The Braves will hold their annual Alumni Weekend Aug. 18-20 at Truist Park with a number of events, some free and some that require a game ticket. The Braves host the Giants over the three days.

More than 50 former players are schedule to appear for autographs.

Here is the schedule of events:

Friday, Aug. 18

6:15 p.m. – Braves Legends parade through The Battery

Before entering Truist Park, Braves alumni will parade through The Battery Atlanta, where fans can line up along Battery Avenue. The parade will begin outside the Silverspot Cinema near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Battery Avenue. It will travel down Battery Avenue and conclude by the Third Base Gate. This event is free. A game ticket is not required.

7 p.m. – Alumni weekend roll call introductions

Braves legends will be introduced individually as they parade down a red carpet in center field. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Alumni autographs

Former players will be available for autographs throughout Truist Park prior to the game. A map of the autograph stations can be found in the Gameday playbill handed out to fans as they enter the Truist Park gates. Fans can check the MLB.com Ballpark App for details on which legends will be at each station. Alumni locations will be posted on the day of the game. Alumni will sign specially designed Alumni Weekend autograph cards. No personal items permitted. Autographs are first-come, first-served and not guaranteed as lines can be cut off. One autographed item, per person, per alumnus. No posed photos will be allowed.

5:45 p.m. – Softball home run derby

Alumni will compete in a fun and competitive softball home run derby.

6:45 p.m. – Braves Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Braves will host a pregame on-field ceremony to induct Fred Tenney (posthumously) and Rico Carty into the Braves Hall of Fame. Carty and Tenney will join 38 other former Braves in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Sunday, Aug. 20

11:30 a.m. – Behind the Braves live podcast recording

Carty will appear on the podcast, which will be recorded on stage at The Georgia Power Pavilion. Space is limited. First-come, first-served. No autographs will be allowed. This event is free. A game ticket is not required.

Players

The list of players scheduled to appear are:

Jose Alvarez

Steve Avery

Bruce Benedict

Mike Bielecki

Pedro Borbon

Sid Bream

Francisco Cabrera

Rico Carty

Brad Clontz

Mike Devereaux

Brian Edmondson

Nick Esasky

Johnny Estrada

Jeff Francoeur

Marvin Freeman

Ralph Garr

Marcus Giles

Tom Glavine

Tommy Gregg

Nick Green

Marquis Grissom

Chris Hammond

Mike Hampton

Terry Harper

Glenn Hubbard

Tim Hudson

Chuck James

Kelly Johnson

Randy Johnson

Andruw Jones

Chipper Jones

Charlie Leibrandt

Keith Lockhart

Javy Lopez

Leo Mazzone

Greg McMichael

Kevin Millwood

Peter Moylan

Dale Murphy

Jim Nash

Ed Olwine

Alejandro Pena

Terry Pendleton

Gerald Perry

Eddie Perez

Charlie Puleo

Horacio Ramirez

JoJo Reyes

Jerry Royster

Craig Skok

Pete Smith

Zane Smith

Jeff Treadway

Michael Tucker

Jerome Walton

Mark Wohlers