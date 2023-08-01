Braves announce players, lineup for Alumni Weekend

The Braves will hold their annual Alumni Weekend Aug. 18-20 at Truist Park with a number of events, some free and some that require a game ticket. The Braves host the Giants over the three days.
More than 50 former players are schedule to appear for autographs.
Here is the schedule of events:
Friday, Aug. 18
6:15 p.m. – Braves Legends parade through The Battery
Before entering Truist Park, Braves alumni will parade through The Battery Atlanta, where fans can line up along Battery Avenue. The parade will begin outside the Silverspot Cinema near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Battery Avenue. It will travel down Battery Avenue and conclude by the Third Base Gate. This event is free. A game ticket is not required.
7 p.m. – Alumni weekend roll call introductions
Braves legends will be introduced individually as they parade down a red carpet in center field. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Alumni autographs
Former players will be available for autographs throughout Truist Park prior to the game. A map of the autograph stations can be found in the Gameday playbill handed out to fans as they enter the Truist Park gates. Fans can check the MLB.com Ballpark App for details on which legends will be at each station. Alumni locations will be posted on the day of the game. Alumni will sign specially designed Alumni Weekend autograph cards. No personal items permitted. Autographs are first-come, first-served and not guaranteed as lines can be cut off. One autographed item, per person, per alumnus. No posed photos will be allowed.
5:45 p.m. – Softball home run derby
Alumni will compete in a fun and competitive softball home run derby.
6:45 p.m. – Braves Hall of Fame induction ceremony
The Braves will host a pregame on-field ceremony to induct Fred Tenney (posthumously) and Rico Carty into the Braves Hall of Fame. Carty and Tenney will join 38 other former Braves in the team’s Hall of Fame.
Sunday, Aug. 20
11:30 a.m. – Behind the Braves live podcast recording
Carty will appear on the podcast, which will be recorded on stage at The Georgia Power Pavilion. Space is limited. First-come, first-served. No autographs will be allowed. This event is free. A game ticket is not required.
Players
The list of players scheduled to appear are:
Jose Alvarez
Steve Avery
Bruce Benedict
Mike Bielecki
Pedro Borbon
Sid Bream
Francisco Cabrera
Rico Carty
Brad Clontz
Mike Devereaux
Brian Edmondson
Nick Esasky
Johnny Estrada
Jeff Francoeur
Marvin Freeman
Ralph Garr
Marcus Giles
Tom Glavine
Tommy Gregg
Nick Green
Marquis Grissom
Chris Hammond
Mike Hampton
Terry Harper
Glenn Hubbard
Tim Hudson
Chuck James
Kelly Johnson
Randy Johnson
Andruw Jones
Chipper Jones
Charlie Leibrandt
Keith Lockhart
Javy Lopez
Leo Mazzone
Greg McMichael
Kevin Millwood
Peter Moylan
Dale Murphy
Jim Nash
Ed Olwine
Alejandro Pena
Terry Pendleton
Gerald Perry
Eddie Perez
Charlie Puleo
Horacio Ramirez
JoJo Reyes
Jerry Royster
Craig Skok
Pete Smith
Zane Smith
Jeff Treadway
Michael Tucker
Jerome Walton
Mark Wohlers
