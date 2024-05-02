Atlanta Braves

Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver hits 100 mph during five shutout innings for Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
Braves prospect AJ Smith-Shawver turned in his best start of the season on Wednesday night, tossing five scoreless innings and striking out five as the Gwinnett Stripers (13-15) beat Durham 5-0 in the first game of a Triple-A doubleheader at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Smith-Shawver allowed three hits and walked one and reached 100 mph with his fastball.

The Bulls (11-18) earned a split in game two, hitting four home runs to win 6-2.

Gwinnett is 13-15.

Major-league veteran Yuli Gurriel collected his first RBI with Gwinnett and had five hits in the two games.

Gwinnett’s Alejo Lopez hit a solo home run in game 2, snapping a 10-game homer drought for the Stripers.

