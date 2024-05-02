Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver hits 100 mph during five shutout innings for Gwinnett

Braves prospect AJ Smith-Shawver turned in his best start of the season on Wednesday night, tossing five scoreless innings and striking out five as the Gwinnett Stripers (13-15) beat Durham 5-0 in the first game of a Triple-A doubleheader at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Smith-Shawver allowed three hits and walked one and reached 100 mph with his fastball.

The Bulls (11-18) earned a split in game two, hitting four home runs to win 6-2.