Braves’ Acuna reaches base five times in Gwinnett Triple-A game

Rehabbing Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2-for-3 with a run, RBI, and three walks as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the host Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-8 Saturday in Triple-A baseball.
The Stripers (6-11) scored three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game and added two more in the 10th to end a six-game losing streak and halt Jacksonville’s seven-game winning streak.
Acuna, rehabbing after sustaining a torn ACL last summer, is 5-for-12 (.417) in four games in Triple-A. He was the designated hitter.
Acuna hit .283 with a .990 on-base plus slugging percentage and 24 home runs last season for the Braves before his injury in July.
Phil Gosselin went 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, and Ryan Casteel also homered for the Stripers. Brad Brach (2-0) pitched two scoreless, one-hit innings.
Gwinnett plays at Jacksonville again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Huascar Ynoa starts for the Stripers.
