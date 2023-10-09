Test your Braves knowledge in our playoffs quiz

The Atlanta Braves are back and hunting another World Series title after an historic 2023. Powered by the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Spencer Strider, Atlanta boasted one of the most statistically dominant regular seasons in franchise history.

Explore Our full Braves coverage

The Braves now shift their focus away from celebrating their regular season success and towards a revenge mission. Atlanta will start its postseason with the same Philadelphia club that ended it in 2022. Expectations are high for the National League’s top seed as it sets out to reclaim the throne atop Major League Baseball.

Here’s a quick quiz to challenge your Braves knowledge — with topics from both the past and present — as Atlanta looks to cement itself as one of baseball’s greatest offenses with another World Series title.