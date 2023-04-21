Braden Shewmake homers in Gwinnett Stripers’ win

Braves prospect Jared Shuster allowed just one unearned run in three innings but walked five in the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers’ 9-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers Thursday night in Papillion, Nebraska.
Shuster threw 79 pitches, allowing just one hit, and struck out one.
Braden Shewmake homered and Forrest Wall added a pair of hits as Gwinnett won its third straight game.
Yolmer Sanchez laced a three-run triple in the top of the fourth inning and the Stripers (5-12) never trailed after that.
Shewmake’s homer was his first since hitting a walk-off three-run shot in the season opener on March 31. He is hitting .220.
Wall extended his team-best on-base streak to 11 games.
