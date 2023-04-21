X

Braden Shewmake homers in Gwinnett Stripers’ win

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Braves prospect Jared Shuster allowed just one unearned run in three innings but walked five in the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers’ 9-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers Thursday night in Papillion, Nebraska.

Shuster threw 79 pitches, allowing just one hit, and struck out one.

Braden Shewmake homered and Forrest Wall added a pair of hits as Gwinnett won its third straight game.

Yolmer Sanchez laced a three-run triple in the top of the fourth inning and the Stripers (5-12) never trailed after that.

Shewmake’s homer was his first since hitting a walk-off three-run shot in the season opener on March 31. He is hitting .220.

Wall extended his team-best on-base streak to 11 games.

