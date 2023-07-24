Austin Riley wins NL Player of the Week

BOSTON – Last week, Austin Riley homered in five consecutive games, which tied a franchise record. He also had seven RBIs in a single game.

On Monday, MLB announced Riley won National League Player of the Week.

Riley went 10-for-25 with six home runs and 16 RBIs. He hit one double and one triple. He scored nine runs.

His on-base percentage was .400, his slugging percentage 1.240.

He led the NL in home runs, RBIs, total bases (31) and extra-base hits (eight) last week.

Last week, Riley became the 10th different Braves player to hit at least one homer in five straight games.

He also became to third Braves player with 16 RBIs over a six-game stretch, tying Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews and Joe Adcock for the franchise record.

This is Riley’s third career NL Player of the Week honor. He previously earned it on July 11, 2022 and May 24, 2021. He’s the fourth braves player to win the honor this season, joining Sean Murphy, Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr.

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
