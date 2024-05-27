Austin Riley returns to Braves lineup Monday

Third baseman Austin Riley returned to the Braves’ lineup Monday, hitting second for the series opener against the Nationals. Riley missed 13 games dealing with side soreness but said he’s feeling fully healthy as he resumes playing.

“I’m just excited to be back,” Riley said. “I’m feeling good. It took longer than I wanted it to, but I’m feeling great.”

Initially, the team and Riley expected he’d only miss a few days, which led to the team’s decision not to place him on the injured list. But Riley progressed slower than anticipated. This was a rare absence for Riley, who’d missed only eight games across the previous three campaigns.