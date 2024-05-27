Austin Riley returns to Braves lineup Monday

Third baseman Austin Riley returned to the Braves’ lineup Monday, hitting second for the series opener against the Nationals. Riley missed 13 games dealing with side soreness but said he’s feeling fully healthy as he resumes playing.
“I’m just excited to be back,” Riley said. “I’m feeling good. It took longer than I wanted it to, but I’m feeling great.”
Initially, the team and Riley expected he’d only miss a few days, which led to the team’s decision not to place him on the injured list. But Riley progressed slower than anticipated. This was a rare absence for Riley, who’d missed only eight games across the previous three campaigns.
Newcomer Zack Short handled third base in Riley’s absence, hitting .158/.319/.211 in 14 games (47 plate appearances). Short remains as the Braves’ primary infield depth.
While the Braves lost reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña for the season (torn ACL), the lineup was bolstered by Riley and catcher Sean Murphy (oblique) returning Monday. Both players were All-Stars last season.
“I’m excited to be back, and you take a guy like Sean who’s an All-Star and what he’s capable of doing at the plate and behind the plate, it’s a boost,” Riley said.
Riley had sputtered much of the season before his injury, so he’ll pursue his first extended hot streak of the season. Riley is hitting .245 with a .707 OPS in 37 games.
The Braves are hosting the Nationals and A’s during this homestand, hoping they’ll finally find a rhythm offensively. They entered Monday six games behind the Phillies in the NL East.
