Ozzie Albies has left-wrist fracture, will miss around two months

“It’s not good,” Snitker said. “A runner hit it and that’s never good. He’ll obviously go on the IL and we’ll go through moves and stuff this evening.”

Albies, 27, is hitting .258 with a .717 OPS in 90 games. He has eight homers and 46 RBIs. He’s a three-time All-Star who’s been a crucial contributor during the Braves’ string of six consecutive division titles, including their 2021 World Series championship.

“It stinks, it sucks,” d’Arnaud said. “I feel I should’ve made a better throw so Ozzie would be here. It sucks.”

The Braves have been decimated by injuries throughout the season, from losing catcher Sean Murphy for significant time in the opening game, to seeing preseason Cy Young favorite Spencer Strider and preseason MVP favorite Ronald Acuña Jr. go down for the season, to most recently losing starter Max Fried (forearm neuritis) and Albies on Sunday.

“It gets to a point where (the injuries) are over the top here a little bit,” Snitker said. “You can’t cover it. Depth will cover to an extent, but after a while, it’s hard.”

The Braves have Short as veteran infield insurance. They could also summon top prospect Nacho Alvarez, who’s handled shortstop in the minors but could be a second-base option. Alvarez has excelled in Triple-A Gwinnett, hitting .336/.432/.575 with seven homers, six doubles and 24 RBIs in 28 games.

With two weeks until the trade deadline, the Braves could seek another infielder, as well. They were already expected to pursue adding an outfielder and perhaps another starting pitcher.