Braves 2B Ozzie Albies expected to miss about 8 weeks with broken wrist

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies broke his left wrist late in Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals and is expected to miss about eight weeks.

Albies got hurt trying to catch a throw when Michael Siani stole second in the ninth inning. Siani slid into Albies as the infielder reached for the ball, bending back his glove hand at an awkward angle.

Albies crouched in pain on the field and held his left wrist. He was replaced at second base by Atlanta teammate Zack Short.