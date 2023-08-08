‘This one’s on me, for sure’: Strider takes accountability for rough start in Braves’ loss

PITTSBURGH – When the Braves headed to Pittsburgh after losing consecutive games in Chicago, you could look at Monday’s pitching matchup and feel confident about their chances.

Then Spencer Strider struggled in a 7-6 loss to the lowly Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta has now lost three in a row.

Five observations:

1. In an agonizing third inning, Strider unraveled like he rarely, if ever, does. He had already allowed one run and had recorded two outs, but could not limit the damage.

It went like this: Walk, RBI double, RBI single, walk, walk, two-run single.

The Pirates led, 5-0.

Then came this: Manager Brian Snitker walked out to the mound to pull Strider.

“Just couldn’t get outs,” Strider said. “They had a good approach. When I executed pitches, they were fouling them off. Then I was walking guys. Just couldn’t make any adjustments. It sucks. This one’s on me, for sure. I hate that we were able to score runs there – not that I’m surprised by that, but I didn’t put us in a position to win today.”

Added Snitker: “It wasn’t like they were rocking him all over the place, either. He just couldn’t put them away.”

But even as Strider struggled – he threw 39 pitches in the inning – the Braves felt he’d escape trouble.

“One of Spencer’s gifts is the ability to get out of anything,” catcher Sean Murphy said. “He can go load the bases and punch out the side. We’ve seen it before. When he gets himself into trouble, we’re never super worried, because we know if he just makes his pitches, he’ll be fine.”

The Pirates eventually sent 11 men to the plate in that inning. They scored six runs – all six were charged to Strider, though the sixth crossed home after he exited.

Strider lasted only 2 2/3 outings, which is tied for the shortest start of his career. He surrendered six or more runs for only the third time in 43 career starts. His ERA is 3.94.

“It wasn’t his day,” Murphy said. “I don’t think there’s anything to read into that. If we get the same guy out there next time, I’d be happy with him.”

2. Everyone has bad games, right?

Strider tries not to look at it that way.

“I think you got to learn from it,” he said. “And if you try to justify it by saying it’s one of those games, then I think you can rob yourself of the opportunity to do that. Ideally, I don’t want to have any of these games. In order for that to be a reality, you got to learn from it and wear the responsibility. I look back, and I think I can say that it happened as a result of me not executing or not doing what I need to do to be successful.

“Unfortunately, I think it is inevitable to have bad games, but this was a level of bad that can’t happen.”

3. Something that stands out from this three-game losing streak: The Braves have not received good outings from their starting pitchers.

On Saturday, Bryce Elder allowed seven runs – five earned – over 4 1/3 innings. On Sunday, Charlie Morton surrendered five earned runs over 4 1/3 frames. Then Strider fell apart on Monday. The three pitchers also combined to issue 10 walks.

“You go through these stretches,” Snitker said. “You don’t like them, they’re not fun. It’s a challenge trying to keep the bullpen doable, really, is the biggest thing. You can weather the storm, and those guys will regroup and make adjustments and do what they gotta do. Just kind of over and over, it kind of gets tough with the bullpen, trying to keep those guys upright.”

On this trip, the Braves are playing on 10 straight days. They have one doubleheader. Their next off day isn’t until Aug. 17.

4. Monday’s loss looked familiar to the two that preceded it.

The Braves were not blown out. They had opportunities to win.

“These last three games, we’ve been right there and we’re a hit away,” Snitker said. “It just makes it hard to have to come from behind so much. But we bring the tying run to the plate or the go-ahead run on base, or anything like that, the last few days. Just couldn’t make it happen.”

Before Monday’s loss, the Braves were 56-8 when they scored at least five runs. They were 54-5 when they outhit their opponents.

5. Atlanta responded to Pittsburgh’s six-run third with a four-run fourth.

After five innings, the teams sat through a rain delay that lasted 1 hour and 18 minutes.

In the ninth inning, the Braves scored once. But they didn’t have any late-night magic.

Stat to know

18-5 - After Monday’s loss, the Braves are 18-5 in Strider’s starts.

Quotable

“I think I’ve had a lot of bad starts. I’ve had some good starts that turned into bad starts. I think right now, when I sit back and look at the way I’ve pitched this year, it’s frustrating. I’ve done a lot of things well that should lead to success, but I’ve sort of handcuffed myself in a lot of those situations at the same time. I gotta put us in a position to win.”-Strider on his season

Up next

Yonny Chirinos will start Tuesday’s game for Atlanta, which will face Pirates righthander Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.