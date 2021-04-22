Atlanta sports crowds will get bigger this weekend

The Braves are increasing their seating capacity from 33% at their first homestand of the season. In addition to this weekend’s series against Arizona, the second homestand includes four games against the Chicago Cubs next week.

As of Thursday, the Braves’ tickets website showed the three games against the Diamondbacks “sold out now,” but the site also advised “check back soon.” Held-back tickets sometimes are released later. The Braves still have tickets available for the games against the Cubs. Resale tickets for all games also are available on various secondary-market sites, as usual.

Braves officials plan to reevaluate Truist Park’s seating capacity on a homestand-by-homestand basis with hopes of getting to 100% in June.

Atlanta United officials have said they’ll determine capacity on a match-by-match basis in consultation with local authorities and MLS and hope to get back to full capacity (or thereabouts) later in the season. On Thursday, the team’s Ticketmaster site showed only “verified resale” tickets available for the home opener.

Also as of Thursday, the Hawks had limited tickets available for their Friday and Sunday games.

The Braves, Hawks and Atlanta United say health and safety protocols will remain in place at games, including a requirement that fans wear masks except when actively eating or drinking. The Braves didn’t strictly enforce the mask policy during their first homestand, and a clear majority of fans didn’t adhere to it, the AJC previously reported.

Last year, the Braves played a shortened regular season with no fans in attendance for the 30 games at Truist Park. Meanwhile, Atlanta United played seven home matches without fans and two with limited attendance of slightly more than 6,000 after the restart of the 2020 MLS season in July.