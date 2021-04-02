Atlanta United will have 50% capacity for home opener

The club said it will continue to work with local authorities and MLS to evaluate future capacity on a match-by-match basis. Information on capacity for the May 15 home match against CF Montreal will be announced in late April.

“We’re excited to be able to kick off our 2021 season at 50% capacity,” Atlanta United Chief Business Officer Catie Griggs said in a statement. “This allows for seating pods to remain distanced from one another, while providing more of our season ticket members the opportunity to safely attend our first match.”