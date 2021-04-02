Atlanta United will have 50% capacity for home opener

Atlanta United will have a 50% capacity for its home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the team announced Friday. The opening match will be against Chicago Fire FC on April 24.
The club said it will continue to work with local authorities and MLS to evaluate future capacity on a match-by-match basis. Information on capacity for the May 15 home match against CF Montreal will be announced in late April.
“We’re excited to be able to kick off our 2021 season at 50% capacity,” Atlanta United Chief Business Officer Catie Griggs said in a statement. “This allows for seating pods to remain distanced from one another, while providing more of our season ticket members the opportunity to safely attend our first match.”
Atlanta United also announced that health and safety guidelines will remain in place for home matches, including required face coverings while not actively eating or drinking, social distancing in concourses and queues, enhanced sanitization, reduced pre-match activities and assigned seating in all areas including the supporters sections.