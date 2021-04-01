X

Braves will increase seating capacity to 50% for second homestand

Fans will return to Truist Park this month for the first time since October 2019. (Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton

By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves, who earlier announced they’ll limit Truist Park’s seating capacity to 33% for the first homestand of the season, said Thursday they’ll increase the limit to 50% for their second homestand.

That means the Braves will allow about 20,500 fans in the 41,000-seat stadium for the second homestand April 23-29 after allowing about 13,500 for the first homestand April 9-15.

The Braves said the reduced capacities will leave room for distance between pods of occupied seats amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After reviewing our seating pods, we feel expanding capacity to 50% will still allow for our fans to be safely distanced from other seating pods,” Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. “As we previously mentioned, we will review seating and make any necessary changes as the season progresses.”

The second homestand includes a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (April 23-25) and a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs (April 26-29).

The first homestand features a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies (April 9-11) and a four-game series against the Miami Marlins (April 12-15). The home opener will mark the first time fans have attended a game in Truist Park since October 2019.

The Braves didn’t immediately address how the increased capacity for the second homestand will affect availability of single-game tickets to the general public. As of Thursday morning, the team’s tickets website showed no tickets available for April games, but the Ticketmaster site included a notation that tickets for those games would go on sale Friday.

